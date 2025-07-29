Sponsor

Shirley Lynne Montgomery passed away on July 29, 2025.

Shirley was born on November 2, 1944, in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to Glen and Ellen Barrington.

She was a member of Maud Church of Christ and spent 34 years working as a Human Resources officer for Texarkana National Bank, but eventually retired after the bank had changed ownership and become Hibernia National Bank.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to the lake, attending craft shows with her sisters, and especially playing games with her grandchildren.

Her family fondly remembers Shirley as a woman with a true giver’s heart. She frequently donated not only monetarily but also donated her time and care to cancer societies and her church. She was a wonderful woman who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, George Leroy Montgomery, her parents, and two brothers Jim Barrington and Donald Barrington.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Melissa Holley and husband Dan, and Chris Montgomery and wife Brandie; six grandchildren, Dalton Holley, Sarah Fowler and husband Blake, Breanna Jones and husband Josh, Jordan Craig and husband Mason, Cole Montgomery, and Caden Montgomery; eight great-grandchildren, Zane Holley, Tripp Fowler, Rhyder Fowler, Lawson Fowler, Holdan Fowler, Hadley Jones, Nolan Jones, and Logan Jones; three sisters, Rosa Morris of Blanchard, OK., Mary Sill and husband John of Blanchard, OK., and Glenda Trujillo and husband CD of Chickasha, OK.; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at Maud Church of Christ with burial to follow at Center Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 10:00- 11:00 A.M.