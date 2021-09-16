HealthCARE Express Offers Drive-Up Covid-19 Testing for Asymptomatic Patients

Advertisement

As many testing sites begin to close or refuse to test for asymptomatic patients, Healthcare Express Urgent Care has opened a drive-up COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of their Wake Village location.

The drive-up testing site offers Rapid Antigen and Rapid Molecular PCR COVID-19 testing with same-day results to asymptomatic persons wishing to confirm they are negative for COVID-19.

“Drive-up testing services really appeal to people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 but need to be tested for pre-op, return to work, or travel purposes. Fall allergies are kicking up and we’ve also seen patients book drive-up testing just to be sure that they are negative before visiting with family,” said Lauren Butler with Healthcare Express.

Asymptomatic persons wishing to take advantage of this convenient service should book a drive-up appointment online at https://www.gohce.com/. Once booked they can expect to drive up to the designated testing center at their chosen appointment time and will be greeted at their vehicle by a testing attendant who will process their payment and perform the nasal swab. Then they are free to leave and will receive their results the same day through the Healthcare Express online patient portal.

It is important to note that drive-up testing is a self-pay service at a cost of $225 and insurance will not be billed for drive-up testing.

“We’ve found that a lot of insurance providers do not cover COVID-19 testing for people who do not have covid symptoms and wish to confirm they are negative for COVID-19. We advise anyone being tested to check with their insurance provider to best understand what is going to be covered,” said Butler.

Healthcare Express continues to offer in-clinic appointment booking for asymptomatic patients who wish to be tested for COVID-19 and bill their insurance. Patients who do have COVID-19 symptoms or are in need of any other healthcare services are advised to walk into any HealthCARE Express location for testing or treatment, no appointment is needed.

