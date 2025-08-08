Whataburger Marks 75 Years with 75-Cent Burgers

Sponsor

Whataburger is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 8, with a day full of fan-favorite deals, exclusive merchandise, and a hometown bash in Corpus Christi.

The Texas-based burger chain is offering a special throwback price on its signature #1 Whataburger — just 75 cents — for Whataburger Rewards members. The digital-only deal is available through the Whataburger app or online from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, limited to one redemption per Rewards account. Customizations and add-ons will be available at regular prices.

In addition to the burger deal, Whataburger is rolling out the second collection of its 75th Anniversary Commemorative Cups. The 32-ounce cups, each with a unique design, will debut in stages: a 75th table tent–inspired cup on Aug. 5, a silver-striped anniversary cup on Aug. 12, and a classic A-frame tribute cup on Aug. 19. The cups will be available for a limited time at select restaurants and online at Whatastore.com, with more designs planned later in the year.

The celebration will peak in Corpus Christi, where Whataburger was founded in 1950. Fans are invited to “Orange Out” Whataburger Field on Aug. 8 as the Corpus Christi Hooks baseball team takes the field wearing Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit uniforms against the Tulsa Drillers. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and will feature special guests, giveaways, and a fireworks finale. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Whataguy mask, while the first 5,000 will take home a signature Whataguy cape. Every attendee will leave with a coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

“Whataburger’s story has always been one about people — the fans who’ve made us part of their everyday moments, the Family Members who serve every meal with care and pride, and the communities that have welcomed us like family for 75 years,” said Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud. “This anniversary is our way of saying thank you.”

Since January, Whataburger has marked the milestone with menu throwbacks from the “WhataVault,” the launch of its craft beverage line including the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher™, and fan stories shared through its “75 Stories for 75 Years” campaign.

For more information or to join the Rewards program, visit Whataburger.com.