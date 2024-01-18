LifeShare Blood Center Seeks Donors to Replenish Blood Supply

Sponsor

As winter weather made its way through the region, the area’s blood supply was drastically impacted. LifeShare Blood Center is calling all donors to help replenish the region’s blood supply.

“LifeShare supplies blood and blood products to over 100 local hospitals; regardless of the weather happening around us, patients in our communities still need blood,” says Mandi Johnson, Director of Community Engagement.

LifeShare’s goal is to maintain a three-day supply of blood to support patients in local hospitals, but levels are currently hovering at a one-day supply due to severe winter weather. LifeShare is urging everyone to donate at their nearest donor center or mobile drive when they are able to safely do so.

To find a donor center or mobile drive near you, visit: www.lifeshare.org/give.



About LifeShare Blood Center

Established in 1942 in Shreveport, Louisiana, LifeShare Blood Center is a nonprofit blood collection agency dedicated to saving lives. With centers and blood drives across Louisiana, East Texas, and South Arkansas, LifeShare plays an integral role in the healthcare of these regions. Their mission is to connect donors and the lives they impact.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact media@lifeshare.org.