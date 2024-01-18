Flying J Travel Center in Texarkana Celebrates Remodel with Donation as Part of ‘New Horizons’ Initiative

Sponsor

Pilot Travel Centers LLC is excited to announce the donation of $10,000 to Texarkana Arkansas School District as part of its commitment to giving back to local communities. The donation will support Bright Futures, a program that provides basic needs to students, including clothing, school supplies, hygiene items, vision tests, eyeglasses and more. Additionally, the requested funds will support volunteer recruitment efforts and mentoring programs.

The Flying J travel center in Texarkana, Arkansas is ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and new amenities. The renovations are part of Pilot Travel Centers LLC’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, to invest $1 billion in remodeling its stores to upgrade the experience for team members and guests, and prepare for the future of travel.

As part of the store’s complete overhaul from curb to counter, the Flying J travel center located at 8300 State Highway 108 now features:

Refreshed and remodeled restrooms and showers to improve the guest experience

A remodeled and expanded kitchen to serve guests their favorite food items

Three new self-checkouts for a quicker shopping experience

An updated breakroom for a better team member experience

Improved public laundry facilities

A remodeled Cinnabon

“We are excited to showcase our newly updated travel center with the Texarkana community and the travelers we serve every day,” said Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Travel Centers LLC. “At Pilot, we serve over 1.3 million diverse drivers on a daily basis, so we continue to listen to our guest’s feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”

The New Horizons initiative is a three-year project to fully remodel more than 400 Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel center locations and marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date. For more information about New Horizons, visit pilotflyingj.com/new-horizons.

To further celebrate the newly completed remodel, Pilot Travel Centers LLC is offering a one-time-use 25% discount on food and beverage at the Flying J travel center in Texarkana through Jan. 21, 2024. To receive the offer, guests must enter promo code “PFJJan” in the myRewards Plus app and present their myRewards card, barcode in the myRewards Plus app, or phone number associated with their myRewards account at the time of purchase.

*Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot Travel Centers LLC

Pilot Travel Centers LLC keeps North America’s drivers moving as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Travel Centers LLC is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot Travel Centers LLC has more than 870 Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot Travel Centers LLC offers trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot Travel Centers LLC is committed to shaping the future of energy as the largest provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of a coast-to-coast EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot Travel Centers LLC, visit pilotflyingj.com.