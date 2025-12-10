🎄 Holiday Catering Made Easy in Texarkana 🎉

SPONSOR

This holiday season, four of Texarkana’s favorite restaurants are coming together to offer a catering experience that’s as diverse and delicious as the community itself. Whether you’re hosting a cozy family gathering or a large corporate celebration, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Texas Best Smokehouse, Dunkin’, and Golden Chick are ready to serve up a spread that satisfies every craving.

With pick-up, delivery, and on-site service options, planning your event has never been easier. And with the ability to feed anywhere from 15 to 500 guests, you can mix and match offerings to create a custom menu that’s uniquely yours.

🍗 Golden Chick – Southern Comfort in Every Bite

Golden Chick’s Party Paks are perfect for groups of all sizes. Choose from crispy fried chicken, golden tenders, or a mix of both, paired with classic sides like mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, and coleslaw. Add brownies, cookies, and sweet tea to round out the meal.

SPONSOR

🌮 Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – Bold Flavors & Festive Fun

Bring the fiesta with Fuzzy’s build-your-own taco bars and nacho trays. Their party platters feature creamy queso, fresh guacamole, and house-made salsa — plus margaritas by the gallon for a little extra cheer. Don’t forget the sopapilla bites for dessert!

🔥 Texas Best Smokehouse – Authentic Texas BBQ

From brisket and baby back ribs to sausage and smoked turkey, Texas Best Smokehouse delivers bold, smoky flavor. Choose buffet-style or full-service catering with themed options like the Loaded Barrel Baked Potato Bar or Mac & Cheese Buffet. Add peach cobbler or banana pudding for a sweet finish.

🍩 Dunkin’ – Sweet Treats & Morning Fuel

Start your event with a breakfast spread or keep the coffee flowing all day. Dunkin’s combo packs include dozens of donuts, Munchkins®, bagels with cream cheese, and Boxes O’ Joe — complete with cups, dairy, and stirrers. Perfect for early meetings or dessert tables.

🎁 Why Choose Just One? Combine Them All!

Imagine a holiday party where guests can start with BBQ brisket, build their own tacos, sip margaritas, enjoy crispy tenders, and finish with donuts and coffee. With this unique catering collaboration, you can create a multi-restaurant feast that’s as memorable as the season itself.

📞 Call 903-255-7448 to customize your holiday catering experience today.

Let Texarkana’s best feed your next party, event, or gathering — with flavor, variety, and festive spirit!