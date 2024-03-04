17-year-old Shot and Killed; 16-year-old Arrested

Sponsor

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17 year old boy dead.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of College Drive about 1:30 Monday morning. When they got there, they found the deceased victim inside an apartment. A 16 year old juvenile was arrested by officers and transported to the juvenile detention facility. Police believe that the two boys were friends. The gun that we recovered at the scene had previously been reported stolen in Hope, Arkansas.

The incident is still under investigation.