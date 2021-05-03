1st Choice Pregnancy Center Hosted the 21st Annual Walk for Life Saturday, May 1st

Advertisement

On Saturday May 1st, the Texarkana areas 1st Choice Pregnancy Center hosted their 21st annual walk for life at Spring Lake Park. The walk included a kids fun run, diaper derby and the walk for teams/ participants. All donations and monies raised for the event will go towards the work 1st Choice Pregnancy Center does for pregnant women, mothers and soon to be fathers in our community.

With the continued support of community donations, a new service is heading to our surrounding area this summer to help pregnant women in need. According to John Mark Burgess, the current President of the Board of 1st Choice, a new mobile pregnancy unit will be making its way to surrounding areas this summer. The goal of the new mobile unit is to help pregnant women who struggle to make it into town for appointments, as well as those who cannot afford prenatal care. The mobile unit will also be equipped with a sonogram machine.

According to Director Kristie Wright, before the event started 1st Choice had raised 2/3rds of their goal, and as of Monday, May 3rd, they are only $5,000 short of their total fundraising goal for the event.

The next fundraiser for the center will take place this fall. However, donations of any kind can be made throughout the year to the 1st Choice Pregnancy Center website, or in person donations can be dropped off at the centers location at 602 Main Street Texarkana, Texas 75501.