Pleasant Grove High School Curtain Call Productions Earns Silver Medal at State UIL One Act Play Competition

The Pleasant Grove High School Curtain Call Productions Company received the silver medal at the Texas State UIL One Act Play competition in San Antonio, TX on April 29. The theatre company advanced to the state competition after winning the regional One Act Play competition in Lindale, TX on April 15 with their performance of The Voice of the Prairie. The 4A division began with 144 schools at the beginning of the competition season, and the Pleasant Grove High School theatre company was one of eight schools competing for the state title in San Antonio, TX.

The following individual awards were received:

Honorable Mention All Star Cast- Michael McNeal and Emily Mowery

All Star Cast- Clayton Jones

The Curtain Call Productions Company will perform their state award winning production of The Voice of the Prairie on May 8 at 7 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove High School Performing Arts Center for their senior night. The Pleasant Grove High School Theater Department is under the direction of Debby Sutton and assisted by Tiffany Beck.