Hubert Thompson

Hubert “Shorty” Thompson died on May 2, 2021 just before 2:00 AM.

Staying true to himself, he didn’t leave until it was time for last call. Shorty was born on October 23, 1948 in Texarkana where he spent the first 14 years of his life when he and his cousin decided to hitchhike across the country, introducing him to what would become his way of life. He served two tours in Vietnam between 1966 and 1970. His adult life he spent traveling, never staying anywhere long. He was a carpet installer by trade but spent just as much time gambling and working in bars – owning one or two in his lifetime. In his final years, he moved to Las Vegas and spent a significant amount of time at the poker tables. He leaves behind five children, seven grandchildren and one sister.

Family will have a private memorial service at a later date.