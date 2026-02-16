20-Year-Old Dies in Hope Shooting; Teen Suspect in Custody

SPONSOR

A 20-year-old Hope man died Sunday following a shooting that led to a vehicle crash, according to the Hope Police Department.

Officers responded at 12:56 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of Bill Clinton Drive. While en route, officers learned that an occupant of the vehicle had been shot prior to the crash.

Rodney Richardson Jr., 20, of Hope was found at the accident scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Southwest Arkansas Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police located the shooting scene and began an investigation. A suspect was identified, and Cordarianis K. Hampton, 18, of Hope, subsequently turned himself in to law enforcement.

The investigation remains active, and charges are pending, according to a media release from the Hope Police Department.