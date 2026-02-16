Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival Seeking 2026 Sponsors, March 2 Deadline Approaching

SPONSOR

The Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area is accepting sponsorships for the 2026 Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival, with a March 2 deadline for businesses wanting to be included in printed festival materials.

Sponsorship packets have been mailed to potential sponsors this week, according to Katelyn Jordan, Development Coordinator for Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State.

“We sincerely appreciate your past support and look forward to the opportunity to partner with you again this year,” Jordan said.

SPONSOR

Sponsorship levels range from $500 for Malbec Sponsor to $15,000 for Cabernet Sponsor, with six tiers available. The organization also accepts gift-in-kind donations. Sponsors can choose to pay by check, credit card, or online at texarkanawinefestival.com.

Companies and individuals interested in sponsoring must submit their sponsorship contract by March 2, 2026, to ensure inclusion in all eligible printed materials.

For more information, contact Terrie Arnold at 903-223-8021 or terrie@alztristate.org Completed sponsorship forms and donations can be mailed to Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.