20-year-old Drowns in Lake Erling

A 20-year-old Bradley, AR man died of an apparent drowning following a reported boating incident in the early morning hours of Friday, March 27.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came into the Lafayette County dispatch at around 12:48 a.m. Friday reporting a boating incident and possible drowning on Lake Erling near the Louisiana state line.

Deputies were dispatched and responded to the area. Once on scene, deputies reported they began to gather information about the incident. Several agencies, including the Arkansas Game & Fish, Lake Erling Fire & Rescue, Pinnacle Search & Rescue, Lafayette County Dive Team and Bosier Parrish Dive Team were contacted and responded to assist in the search for James Mills, IV, 20, of Bradley, AR. Many other volunteers also responded to Lake Erling to assist.

Divers and searchers looked for Mills throughout the day Friday without success. Mills’ body was located and recovered at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is refusing to release any information concerning the circumstances Mills’ death at this time.

