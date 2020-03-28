Texarkana Woman Dies in Crash on Cowhorn Creek

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred at approximately 8:00 Friday night on South Cowhorn Creek Loop. Pamela Bartlett, 64, of Texarkana Texas died an hour later at St. Michael Hospital.

Traffic investigators determined that Bartlett was travelling northbound on South Cowhorn Creek Loop in her 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier when she swerved into the turn lane and rear ended a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Katherine Schmidt, 36, of Texarkana Texas. Schmidt, also northbound, was in the turn lane waiting to turn left into the Newk’s Eatery parking lot. Investigators believe that Bartlett had a serious medical issue immediately prior to the crash.

Schmidt suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No citations are expected to be issued.

