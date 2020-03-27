TISD GRAB-AND-GO Meal Service Starting Monday

Advertisement

TISD has expanded their GRAB-AND-GO MEALS options. See below for pick-up locations and new delivery locations beginning Monday, March 30.

Beginning Monday, March 30, Grab-And-Go Meal pick-up times will be daily (Monday – Friday) from 10:00 a.m. – Noon at the following locations:

Theron Jones Early Literacy Center – 2600 West 15th Street (front entrance)

Texas Middle School – 2100 College Drive (pick-up at circle drive off of College Drive)

Town North Apartments – 4624 Elizabeth Street (complex parking lot via Tiger Food Truck)

TISD School Buses will also be delivering Grab-And-Go Meals to the following locations:

BUS 10

Creekside Apartment – 3333 Nichols Drive Stop Time 10:00 – 10:20 a.m.

Texarkana College (corner of Tucker & Johnson Street) Stop Time 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Beverly Park Community Center – 2612 New Boston Road Stop Time 11:10 – 11:30 a.m.

BUS 15

River Crossing Apartments – 1023 College Drive Stop Time 10:00 – 10:20 a.m.

Yorkshire Apartments – 3620 Elizabeth Street Stop Time 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Woodbridge Apartments – 502 Belt Road Stop Time 11:10 – 11:30 a.m.

BUS 79

Oakwood Mobile Home Park – 700 E. New Boston Road Stop Time 10:00 – 10:20 a.m.

Deerfield Village – 6500 W. New Boston Road Stop Time 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Westridge Apartments – 700 Sowell Lane Stop Time 11:10 – 11:30 a.m.

BUS 16

Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park – 1041 N. Kings Highway Stop Time 10:00 – 10:20 a.m.

Westwood Apartments – 101 Redwater Road Stop Time 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

First Baptist Church Wake Village – 820 Wake Avenue Stop Time 11:10 – 11:30 a.m.

BUS 17

Wake Ridge Apartments – 924 Westlawn Drive Stop Time 10:00- 10:20 a.m.

Westlawn Drive Apartments – 425 Westlawn Drive Stop Time 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Renaissance Plaza – 1100 Dan Haskins Way Stop Time 11:10 – 11:30 a.m.

BUS 75

Pecan Ridge Apartments – 2210 W. 15th Street Stop Time 10:00 – 10:20 a.m.

The Oaks at Rosehill Apartments – 2100 W. 12th Street Stop Time 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Rosehill Ridge Apartments – 1101 Stuckey Stop Time 11:10 – 11:30 a.m.

BUS 72