2022 Arbor Day Tree Giveaway

The City of Texarkana, TX and the Texas A&M Forestry Service will partner together for the 8th annual Arbor Day tree giveaway on Saturday March 5th. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Spring Lake Park across from the Rotary Splash Pad and will extend until all trees are given away.

Members of the City of Texarkana, Texas Planning and Community Development Department, the Bowie and Miller County Master Gardeners, and the Texas A&M Forest Service will be on-hand to help give away more than 1,000 bare root seedlings. The public is invited to participate in the tree giveaway, and those interested in obtaining trees will be asked to stay in their vehicle and a volunteer will bring the trees to them, like last year. To get in line for trees, you must enter from Mall Drive.

The tree species have been carefully researched by a certified arborist and varieties were selected that are adaptable to Texarkana’s climate. Available species may include Shumard oak, bald cypress, silky dogwood, water oak, and sawtooth oak.

For more information, please contact Vashil Fernandez at 903-798-3904 or vashil.fernandez@txkusa.org