83-year-old Texarkana man killed in Miller County crash

An 83-year-old Texarkana man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Miller County Tuesday.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Walter. R Stow of Texarkana, Ark. was killed in the crash.

Stow was driving southbound on Highway 237 in a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 when he ran off the southbound roadside and over-corrected and veered across the highway entering the northbound roadside. The front of his vehicle struck a large tree before coming to a final rest on the northbound roadside facing southeast.

