The Abernathy Company, along with the Opportunities, Inc. Foundation Board, hosted the annual Easter Egg Hunt for the children of Opportunities on Thursday, April 1 at 10:00 AM. During the event, ladies of the Board assisted with the egg hunt, and the clients were visited by the Easter Bunny. This event was in loving memory of Pat Abernathy.

Opportunities, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has empowered individuals with disabilities since 1966.