AHS Band Students Shine at All-Regional Competition

The Arkansas High School (AHS) band has once again demonstrated its exceptional talent and dedication at the recent Regional Competition. AHS Band Director AJ Garcia stated, “Students from the AHS band dedicated countless hours to practice and prepare challenging music for the regional auditions, showcasing their commitment to musical excellence. I am extremely proud of them.”

Facing stiff competition from other dedicated young musicians in the region, AHS band students showcased their skills in front of two judges to vie for placements in the All-Region Bands. A combined total of 55 students from the Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) band programs made the all-region bands or were selected as alternates. Alternates play a crucial role in the band program, stepping up to perform if a selected member cannot attend the All-Region clinics.

This year, 17 out of the 55 students qualified for All-State. Among the standout performers, Oliver Gholson and Cory Cheatham distinguished themselves by earning placements in the All-State Band. Oliver Gholson claimed the position of first chair in the All-State 1st Jazz Band, showcasing his exceptional skills and musicality. Additionally, Cory Cheatham showcased versatility and talent by securing positions in the All-State Concert Band and the All-State Jazz Band. “The achievements of Oliver Gholson, Cory Cheatham, and all AHS band students reflect their unwavering dedication, passion, and talent. The AHS band program continues to uphold its tradition of excellence, nurturing the next generation of musical leaders,” commented Garcia.