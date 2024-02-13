A&M-Texarkana Students Now Have Access to TELUS Health Student Support Mental Health App

Sponsor

Every student who attends Texas A&M University-Texarkana now has access to TELUS Health Student Support, a free, confidential mental health care app. The TELUS Health Student Support app gives students 24/7 access to mental health help via telephone or chat. Students can also make counseling appointments for short-term support via telephone or video. Funding for the new program comes from the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, who has made TELUS available to more than 153,000 students at Texas A&M System universities.

“Studies show that about 75 percent of students who are struggling with depression or anxiety are reluctant to get help,” said Dr. James Hallmark, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs for the 11 universities in the A&M System. “We hope this app makes it easier for students to take the first step.”

TELUS, which is available in Android or iOS, is not only available when students need it, it’s also accessible wherever they are. The app can be installed and set up in just a few short steps and allows students to connect with a professional counselor any time they want.

Through the app, students can talk to a counselor via text chat or phone call, with services available in multiple languages including Spanish, French, Mandarin, and Cantonese. Other languages may be available by request. Students can even schedule a limited number of repeat sessions with the same counselor if needed. Other features include an educational media library covering a variety of mental health-related topics, anonymous assessments for conditions like depression, anxiety, and drug use, and even access to guided meditations and fitness sessions.

“We are thankful to Chancellor Sharp and the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents for making TELUS Health available to all Texas A&M University-Texarkana students,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Completing a college degree is at times both difficult and stressful. Services like the TELUS student support app mean that our students, whether attending classes on campus or online from anywhere in the world, have access to support systems that will help them succeed.”

“We are thrilled to partner with TELUS Health Student Support to assist our students’ mental health and wellness needs as a complement to our university counseling center,” said Briana Taylor, A&M-Texarkana’s Director of Counseling & Wellness Services. “In addition to providing linkage to licensed clinicians, TELUS has an extensive library of resources for self-help that touches on a variety of topics, such as anxiety and depression. It is a wonderful resource for those seeking short-term support and it is completely free to our students.”

For more information, contact Briana Taylor, A&M-Texarkana’s Director of Counseling and Wellness Services at 903-223-3079 or btaylor@tamut.edu.

