AHS Razorback EAST Awarded $30,000 Grant for On-Campus Food Pantry

Arkansas High School Razorback EAST has been awarded a $30,000 grant to establish an on-campus food pantry, providing crucial support to students and the local community. The grant was secured through the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and implemented in partnership with Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas Foodbank, Harvest Regional Food Bank, River Valley Regional Food Bank, and Arkansas Foodbank.

The on-campus food pantry project, spearheaded by the AHS Razorback EAST program, reflects a commitment to community service and social responsibility. The grant will play a pivotal role in covering the costs associated with setting up and maintaining the food pantry, ensuring a sustainable and impactful resource for those in need.

The initiative aligns with the core values of the AHS Razorback EAST program, which emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and community engagement. By establishing a food pantry on campus, the school aims to create a supportive environment where students and their families have access to nutritious food, promoting both physical and academic well-being.

“We are thrilled to have received this generous grant to open an on-campus food pantry. This initiative underscores our dedication to serving not only our students but also the broader community. The goal is to address food insecurity head-on and create a positive impact on the lives of those who may be facing challenges,” said Carla Phares, Facilitator of Arkansas High School Razorback EAST.

The on-campus food pantry is expected to serve as a hub for distributing food items, fostering a sense of community and collaboration. Additionally, it will provide educational opportunities for students involved in the AHS Razorback EAST program, offering hands-on experience in project management, community outreach, and social responsibility. The purpose of the program is to provide additional food assistance to low-income families with children. This program is intended for children and families being served by USDA Child Feeding Programs in schools or at community sites.

Phares said, “AHS Razorback EAST will provide a minimum of 25 boxes per week and we hope to increase this amount as needed when we learn more about the process.” Food box distribution will take place on Fridays, once setup of the pantry is completed. The food boxes will include both perishable and non-perishable items.

