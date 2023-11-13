Sponsor

Jennifer Harvey, 47, passed away on November 11, 2023.

Jennifer was born on May 10, 1976, to LaDonna Taylor and John Harvey in Lufkin, Texas.

Jennifer, Jenn, or GeeGee, as she was known by loved ones, was a warrior. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend, but she was so much more than that. She may not have had any children of her own, but she had a mother’s heart for her stepson Conner. She had a special place in her heart for so many of the kids in her life. She showed love and kindness to everyone she encountered. Her smile will never be forgotten, and her laughter was contagious. Jenn was very loyal, compassionate, funny, thoughtful, loving, fun to be around, and just all around enjoyable. She never met a stranger. She saw the best in people and everything around her no matter if it was deserved or not. Once she loved you, she loved hard and for life. She would be by your side even if everyone else had already walked away. The world was a better place with her in it spreading her love and happiness.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Robert Davidson Sr., G.W. and Donna Nugent, Louie Harvey, and Royce Taylor, and nephew Jason Hamilton.

Survivors include her parents; life partner, Alisha Russ; her dad, Keith Taylor; stepson Conner Russ; sister Christie Taylor; two brothers, John M. Harvey and Shane Harvey; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with David Briggs officiating.

Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M.

