AHS Students Place at Annual Fishing Tournament

Competing against fifteen teams in the high school division, the Arkansas High School Fishing Team won 2nd and 6th Place in the Trader Bill’s High School Team Tournament at Lake Greeson. Students Layton Lammers and William Massey won 2nd Place with 10.32 lbs. and Big Bass with 3.75lbs. Lammers and Massey won $300. Kyle Pomes and Kaleb Hall came in 6th Place with 6.38 lbs; they won $143.

With over 18 years of providing a successful tournament trail for schools, Trader Bill’s Outdoor Sports believes that if you teach a child to fish, you have helped create a lifetime of learning, amazing experiences, and memories that will last forever.

Lammers, Massey, Pomes, and Hall will compete again in the Championship Tournament on March 5 at Lake Ouachita in Hot Springs, AR.

