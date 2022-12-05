AHS Students Place First in Broadcasting Competition

Advertisement

Arkansas High School Razorback TV students traveled to Springfield, Missouri to compete in the Academy of Scholastic Broadcasting (ASB) 4-State Competition held at Drury University. The ASB 4-State is an intense two-day competition for video, film, and broadcasting students. Over twenty teams participated, and this is the first year that the competition was held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASB helps broadcast teachers and students learn more about the broadcast profession. During the competition, students must create projects within a limited time, and they must rely on fellow teammates to complete their projects – teachers are only allowed to advise students during the process.

Arkansas High School students Carly Irvin and Ava Price-Gentry finished in First Place in the Roving Reporter Novice category. Kabrean King, Bella Summerson, Gaby Fowler, and Dalton Hagood were Third Place in the Anchor Team – Varsity category.

Pictured: Rebecca Morton (journalism teacher), Carly Irvin, Dalton Hagood, Baylor McLelland, Ava Price-Gentry, Noah Vian, Kabrean King, Cortez Akins (facilitator), Modesta Nunez, Isabella Summerson, Gaby Fowler, Hallie Harris, Tytaiona Gilliam, and Daniel Ruelas

