Teen Gets 25 Years In Shooting Over Juicebox

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A teen who shot a fellow classmate after an off-campus fight that began in the lunchroom of a Texarkana high school was sentenced to 25 years for murder on Friday by a Bowie County jury.

Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, shot 17-year-old Ulisses Martinez once in the chest on the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2021, in front of a house on Sidney Drive in Texarkana, Texas, following a group fight that began with a dispute between the two Texas High School students earlier that day in the lunchroom over a juicebox, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A jury convicted Meachem of murder and sentenced him to 25 years in a Texas prison on Friday. Court records show he was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine to the state.

A jury was selected to decide the case Tuesday before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter prosecuted the case and Meachem was represented by Sulphur Springs, Texas, attorney Heath Hyde.

Court records show the jury rejected a defense argument that Meachem acted with sudden passion. Such a finding would have reduced the punishment range he faced from five to 99 years or life in prison to two to 20 years.

Meachem will be held in the Bowie County jail until he is transported to a unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.