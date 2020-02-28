CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital Health System Board of Directors Welcomes New Members

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System welcomed two new members, Stephen Mayo of Texarkana, TX, and Pamela Lincoln of Atlanta, TX, to the CHRISTUS St. Michael Board of Directors in helping to lead the Ark-La-TX region’s premier health system.

In addition, new board officers recognized for 2020 are Mary Catherine Haynes, Chair; Fred Harris, Jr., Vice-Chair; Gail White, Secretary; and Glen Boles, Treasurer.

Outgoing board members were honored at the last meeting of the board in 2019. They are outgoing chair, James Bramlett, who served on the board from 2011-2019; Sonja Hubbard, also served from 2011-2019; and Bobbie Wright, who served from 2013-2019.

Advertisement

Other current board members are Jason Rounds, President of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System; Eric Cain; Robert Martinez; Heather McKnight; Dan Nichols, M.D.; Dennis O’Banion, M.D.; LaTonya McElroy; LaResea Woods, D.D.S.; Susan Keeney, M.D.; and Sister Ethel Puno.

# # #

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospital in the Nation by IBM Watson Health™, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center; CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center-Atlanta, and more.

Established in 1916 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word as Michael Meagher Memorial Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System focuses on the mission of “Extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.” CHRISTUS St. Michael offers comprehensive services ranging from specialized care for women and a Level III NICU to comprehensive cancer and heart services. CHRISTUS St. Michael is a recognized regional leader for general surgery, robotic surgery, heart care, heart surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and cancer care. The Emergency Department, a Level III Trauma Center, treats an average of over 63,000 patients a year, more than any area ED. CHRISTUS St. Michael also holds ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) Accreditation.

The hospital provides quality, patient-centered care through programs such as our dedicated Primary Stoke Center recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Stroke; the Center for Joint Replacement, also recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Joint Replacement – Hip and Joint Replacement – Knee, and more.

CHRISTUS St. Michael is the region’s only NICHE designated hospital, demonstrating its commitment to elder care excellence.