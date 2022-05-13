Airport and City Officials Expect Busy Summer Travel Season with Airlines Taking Off

Advertisement

The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to see increased operations and high passenger volumes in advance of Memorial Day weekend and summer. With United Airlines now operating non-stop flights to Houston from the Texarkana Regional Airport, those flying for business, a family vacation, or special occasions now have more air travel options to choose from.

“Summer has always been a busy time for our airport; United Airlines has hit the ground running providing a first-class experience to our passengers. It is wonderful being able to give our community options and we are thrilled to have United Airlines as a partner” said Paul Mehrlich, Executive Director of Aviation.

With United Airlines now serving Texarkana, the community will have ties to another large metropolis in Houston. Out of its 135+ destinations, Houston connects Texarkana to 13 new domestic and 6 new international destinations not previously served with the airport’s existing air service with American Airlines. United Airlines is in the midst of its one-year contract period at TXK, and City officials cannot express enough the importance of keeping them operating at the airport.

“Having more options at TXK will create competitive pricing and will strengthen Texarkana’s efforts to attract economic investment, generate employment, and provide mobility for citizens and businesses,” said David Orr, City Manager for Texarkana, TX. Ultimately, this new air service enhances Texarkana’s main goal to be an economic staple for the region.

“We are excited about the new flights being offered by United Airlines and the positive impact they will have on our regional economy. These new services along with the new terminal that is under construction is vital to our future economic development goals and growth as a city and regional transportation hub,” said Jay Ellington, City Manager for Texarkana, AR.

The United Airlines flight schedule between Texarkana and Houston operates on a 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145XR aircraft and departs the airport at approximately 7:00 am and returns at approximately 7:30 pm. This schedule allows individuals to conduct a full workday in Houston and make it back to Texarkana by the evening. Tickets are available now and passengers can book their flights at www.united.com/en-us/flights-from-texarkana.

For more information about Texarkana Regional Airport, please visit www.txkairport.com or Like Us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/txkairport or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @flytxk.

