Man charged with witness tampering in woman’s assault case

Advertisement

A Texarkana man is facing a charge of witness tampering in an assault case involving the mother of his child.

Delshun Chappel, 33, is accused of offering drugs and car repairs to a man who was injured when his car was allegedly struck intentionally by a vehicle driven by Charquevya Kirkendall, 22, on April 28 in the parking lot of the Town North Apartments in Texarkana, Texas.

Chappel and Kirkendall have a 5-month-old child together, according to probable cause documents.

Advertisement

When Chappel went to pick the child up from Kirkendall’s apartment, the baby allegedly had obvious injuries. Chappel put the child in the car of the man who was later struck by Kirkendall’s vehicle with plans to take the child to a hospital.

Kirkendall was charged with aggravaated assault for ramming the man’s car. She was later charged with injury to a child for injuries found on the baby including a skull fracture and broken radius.

The alleged victim in the assault case reported to investigators that he heard Chappel was offering to pay witnesses in Kirkendall’s case to change their statements to make Kirkendall appear innocent. He provided a recording of Chappel allegedly offering to have his car fixed if he would drop the aggravated assault charge against Kirkendall. The man allegedly told investigators that Chappel offered him methamphetamine before he began the recording.

Chappel and Kirkendall are both being held in the Bowie County jail. Chappel’s bail is set at $75,000. Kirkendall’s bail is set at $400,000.

