Alexander Duncan: A New Voice for Texas in the U.S. Senate 

Sponsor

In the crowded field of the 2026 Republican U.S. Senate primary in Texas, one candidate stands out—not because of decades in politics, but because of his fresh perspective and deep commitment to the values that define the Lone Star State. Alexander Duncan, a police officer, scholar, and devoted family man, is running to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate. His campaign is built on the pillars of faith, family, and freedom—values he believes are under threat from career politicians and a federal government that has overstepped its bounds. As he challenges established figures like Senator John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton, Duncan’s story and vision offer a compelling alternative for voters seeking change.

Who is Alex Duncan?

Alexander Duncan’s journey to the Senate race is as unique as it is inspiring. Born and raised in Southern California, Duncan made the life-changing decision to move his wife and two children to Texas, seeking a state that aligned with his values of freedom and opportunity. “We love Texas, we love what it represents,” Duncan has said. “I did not come to Texas to change Texas, I came because I love this state and what it represents, and I just want to protect and defend it now for future generations.”

Duncan’s professional background sets him apart from the typical political candidate. With 13 years of experience as a police officer, he has seen firsthand how policies from Washington affect everyday Americans. His work in law enforcement has given him a front-row seat to the challenges of public safety, border security, and the impact of federal overreach on local communities. In addition to his service in uniform, Duncan holds a master’s degree in international relations and is a PhD candidate in public policy—a testament to his dedication to understanding the complexities of governance and policy.

A Campaign Rooted in Faith, Family, and Freedom

At the heart of Duncan’s campaign is a commitment to three core values: faith, family, and freedom. These principles, he argues, are not just personal beliefs but the foundation of a strong America. His campaign website boldly declares that these values are “under attack by career politicians, weak leadership, and a federal government that’s forgotten its place.” Duncan’s message resonates with conservative voters who feel that traditional values are being eroded by progressive policies and political elites.

Duncan’s focus on faith is particularly significant in a state like Texas, where Christian freedom and the role of faith in public life are deeply cherished. He has called for stronger protections for Christian’s expression, arguing that faith should remain a guiding force in American society. His emphasis on family reflects his belief in the importance of traditional family structures and the need for policies that empower parents, such as school choice. Finally, his commitment to freedom encompasses both economic liberty—through tax cuts and deregulation—and individual rights, including staunch support for the Second Amendment.

An Outsider’s Perspective in a Time of Political Fatigue

One of Duncan’s key strengths is his status as a political newcomer. In an era where distrust of career politicians runs high, his outsider appeal is a breath of fresh air. Unlike Senator Cornyn, who has served in Washington since 2002, or Attorney General Paxton, a fixture in Texas politics, Duncan presents himself as a candidate untainted by the political establishment. “I’m not a career politician—just an American who’s had enough,” Duncan has stated. “I’m fed up and done watching. I’m a patriot who will no longer stand by and watch spineless Republicans betray the People.”

This message is particularly potent in Texas, where voters have shown a growing appetite for candidates who challenge the status quo. Duncan’s criticism of “weak Republicans” and “RINOs” (Republicans in Name Only) taps into a broader frustration within the GOP base, especially among those who feel that longtime incumbents like Cornyn have drifted from conservative principles. Duncan has been vocal about Cornyn’s support for policies like the Safer Communities Act, which he views as a betrayal of Texan values on gun rights. “Texans deserve a fighter, not a career politician,” Duncan has said, positioning himself as the candidate who will stand firm on conservative ideals.

A Vision for Texas and America

Duncan’s campaign is not just about critique—it’s about offering a bold vision for the future. His policy priorities reflect a commitment to America First principles, with a focus on securing the border, protecting gun rights, and unleashing economic growth through tax cuts and deregulation. “As the next Senator from Texas, I will champion bold America First policies—help to continue to secure the border, unleash American energy, protect our gun rights, stop funding endless foreign wars, and return power to the states and the people,” Duncan has declared.

His background in law enforcement gives him unique credibility on issues like border security, a top concern for Texas voters. Duncan has criticized current policies and called for stronger measures to protect the state’s southern border. His support for the Second Amendment is unwavering, aligning with Texas’s pro-gun culture. Economically, he advocates for policies that empower small businesses and reduce the burden of federal regulations, arguing that these measures will strengthen families and local communities.

Why Alex Duncan Matters in 2026

The 2026 Texas Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in the nation. With Senator Cornyn facing challenges from both Duncan and Attorney General Paxton, the primary is a referendum on the direction of the Republican Party in Texas. Duncan’s entry into the race adds a new dynamic, offering voters a choice between established political figures and a fresh, outsider perspective.

While Duncan faces an uphill battle against well-known opponents with significant resources, his campaign has the potential to resonate with voters who are tired of the same old politics. His personal story—moving to Texas for a better life, serving as a police officer, and pursuing higher education—paints a picture of a candidate who is relatable, dedicated, and deeply committed to public service. His focus on faith, family, and freedom taps into the core values of the Texas electorate, while his outsider status positions him as a candidate who can bring much-needed change to Washington.

As Duncan himself has said, “Texas needs change—Cornyn’s uniparty, self-serving, America last method isn’t working. I’ll bring young, fresh, bold patriotic leadership to the Senate, fighting for jobs, freedom, and you—not D.C. insiders. Time’s up for the old guard.”

In a political landscape often dominated by career politicians, Alexander Duncan’s campaign offers a refreshing alternative. His story, his values, and his vision for Texas make him a candidate worth watching in 2026.

To support his campaign, go to duncanforsenate.com.