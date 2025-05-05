Ben’s Heart Ministry Honors Late Veteran by Bringing PTSD Awareness to the Community

Sponsor

In the wake of a tragic loss, one Texarkana family has turned grief into a mission of hope, launching a ministry to support veterans battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and to raise awareness of the alarming suicide rates among former service members.

Ben’s Heart Ministry was founded by Suzy Kroll and her family after the death of her son, Benjamin, on September 4, 2023. A veteran who fought a 17-and-a-half-year battle with combat-related PTSD, Benjamin was one of the estimated 22 veterans a day who take their own lives in the U.S.

“He wanted to help other veterans, and he was trying to do that even while fighting his own demons,” Kroll said in a heartfelt video shared on social media. “Now it’s my mission to make sure it’s never too late for another veteran.”

The ministry began just weeks after Benjamin’s passing, on October 22, 2023, and has grown into a community-supported effort backed by Crow’s family, friend Greg Sutton (affectionately known as “Brother Cornbread”), and local organizations. Meetings are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month at LifeHouse 915 E. Steet Texarkana Arkansas, offering a safe space for veterans and their families to gather, talk, and heal.

A cornerstone of Ben’s legacy is “Ben’s Walk,” a campaign inspired by his commitment to walk 2.2 miles every day in May 2023, culminating in a 22-mile Memorial Day walk to honor the 22 veterans lost each day to suicide. Kroll now challenges others to join the walk — or complete any meaningful “22” activity — as a show of support and awareness.

“Walk 2.2 miles, pray for 22 minutes, give 22 words of encouragement, or plant 22 flags in your yard,” Kroll suggested. “Do anything — just do it with purpose and in memory of those who are fighting battles we can’t see.”

This year, the Kroll family invites the public to join them in a renewed effort to complete the full 22-mile walk on Memorial Day. Local businesses like Whatley Industries and Three Chicks Feed and Seed are already backing the movement.

Participants are encouraged to share photos or videos with the hashtag #Be❤️22, linking their efforts to Ben’s Heart Ministry’s Facebook and TikTok pages. The ministry hopes the campaign not only honors Benjamin’s memory but also sparks life-saving conversations.

“This is more than just our story,” Kroll said. “It’s a story that belongs to thousands of families across the country. And we believe change starts with one step — or 22.”

To learn more or get involved, visit Ben’s Heart Ministry on Facebook or connect through LifeHouse Church in Texarkana.