A&M-Texarkana Aligning Academic Programming with Needs of Local Business and Industry

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is growing. Every measurable statistic bears that out, as does a casual glance around campus. The first two phases of an innovative new student housing community are complete and already filled with students. Construction is well underway on the new 50,000-square-foot James C. Morriss Business, Engineering, and Technology Building. New athletic facilities are coming soon, and the University is preparing to announce unprecedented enrollment growth.

Behind the excitement of new housing, buildings, athletic teams, and record enrollment lies the driving force behind the growth: the University’s commitment to providing students a world-class education that leads directly to high-paying jobs with little to no student debt. A key part of that commitment is the ongoing evaluation of academic offerings to ensure students have access to degree programs that employers value.

To that end, the University works closely with local business, industry, and economic development officials to identify workforce needs before adding or expanding academic programs.

“A&M-Texarkana has integrated itself into the economic development efforts at TexAmericas Center (TAC) by intentionally including some of our Executive Staff in their program development efforts, strategic planning activities, and Advisory Boards,” said Scott Norton, TAC Executive Director and CEO. “Additionally, TAMUT is actively involved in meetings at TAC related to the expansion of existing businesses and the recruitment of new business and industry to the region, allowing them to hear firsthand from business leaders about specific workforce needs. As a result, we’ve seen the development of new programs at TAMUT to meet the needs of current and future business and industry at TAC and throughout the region.”

“It is imperative that our academic offerings align with the workforce needs of our community, region, and beyond,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, President of A&M-Texarkana. “We want our students to be day-one ready to take high-paying jobs after graduation, and we want those jobs to be here. You’ll continue to see A&M-Texarkana launch new and exciting academic programs in the areas of business, engineering, finance, and health care.”

Recent examples of new academic programming include Computer Engineering and Civil Engineering, which officially launched in Fall 2025, along with certificate programs in Pulp and Paper Technology and CAD (Computer-Aided Design). These programs were developed in response to feedback from local industry leaders who identified these fields as high-demand areas.

Another key development is the launch of a 100% online Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree. While the BBA program is not new, this marks the first time it can be completed entirely online—making it more accessible for working professionals.

“We are very excited to launch these new programs that were specifically designed to address local workforce needs and align perfectly with the mission and vision of the University,” said Dr. Jim Worthen, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs.

“In today’s economic environment, the communities that will win and keep winning are those where academic institutions work hand in hand with industry,” said Rob Sitterley, President and CEO of AR-TX Regional Economic Development, Inc. “At AR-TX REDI, we view Texas A&M University-Texarkana as a strategic partner in every sense. When the University responds to the needs of local employers and national site selectors, it becomes a powerful driver of talent development, business retention, and investment attraction. That kind of alignment doesn’t just support growth—it propels it.”

For more information about academic programming at Texas A&M University-Texarkana or to apply, visit www.tamut.edu .

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging, and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.