Sponsor

Linda Marie Whitley, age 51, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 9, 2025, in a Tyler, Texas, Hospital.

Linda was born on May 24, 1974, in Houston, Texas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was a devoted homemaker and a Christian. She was direct when she spoke and never sugar-coated anything. You always knew exactly where she stood. She loved to write, whether it was short stories, novels, or poetry. She also enjoyed reading her Bible and researching the Scriptures. Linda was an animal lover who enjoyed caring for and nurturing her two cats, Destiny and Little Bit. She was always concerned about her appearance, even before taking a ride to the hospital. Linda’s greatest joy and love in life was her family.

She is survived by her husband, Skip Lee of Texarkana, Arkansas; her children, Jessica Marie Whitley, Daniel Glenn Whitley, and Rosalee May; one grandson, Braxten Cochran; two stepchildren, Kaden Lee and Linnie Lee; and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be announced at a later time.