A&M-Texarkana and Genesis PrimeCare Form New Academic Partnership

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Genesis PrimeCare have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Genesis PrimeCare employees to take courses at the university with reduced tuition prices. The partnership was officially launched on August 9, 2024, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

“We are excited to announce that Genesis PrimeCare is our newest university partner,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Dedicated Genesis PrimeCare employees provide excellent medical care for their patients both locally and across the East Texas region. We look forward to serving them as they work toward achieving academic goals to further their healthcare careers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Texas A&M Texarkana and offer this opportunity for our employees to expand and further their education,” said Genesis PrimeCare CEO Carla Roadcap. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to positively impact our communities by helping us to recruit, retain and educate.”

Under the terms of the new partnership all full-time employees of Genesis PrimeCare will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The benefits of the partnership are available immediately and may be used for the upcoming Fall 2024 semester, which begins on August 26th. Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

