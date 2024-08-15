Grand Jury Slaps Texarkana Man With 39 Counts Child Porn Possession

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Bowie County grand jury has indicted a local man for 39 counts of possession of material depicting the sexual abuse of children allegedly found in his possession last year.

Joseph Anthony Sterle Jr., 56, was arrested by Texarkana, Texas, police Jan. 31, 2023, according to jail records. He came to the attention of Texas Department of Public Safety investigators on Dec. 31, 2023, via an investigation by the FBI into child pornography on the Torrent network, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The investigation resulted in a search of Sterle’s home in the 2300 block of Cherry Hill Rd. in Texarkana, Texas, on Jan. 31, 2023, which had been authorized by 202nd District Judge John Tidwell of Bowie County. A “quick search” of Sterle’s devices allegedly led to the discovery of child pornography.

“After the conclusion of the search of Sterle’s residence, agents had seized multiple hard drives, disks, thumb drives and Sterle’s personal computer,” the affidavit said. “Most of which contain large amounts of pornography.”

Each of the 39 counts is punishable by two to ten years in prison, if there is a conviction.

Court records list Texarkana lawyer John Pickett as attorney of record for Sterle. The case has been assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller and Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter is representing the state.

Booking records show that Sterle was arrested February 3, 2023, and released the following day on a $50,000 bond.