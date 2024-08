Sponsor

Janette Foster, 99, passed away peacefully at her home in Texarkana, TX. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Janette was born on July 7, 1925, in Roy, AR. to Samuel and Grace Rankin. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 10:00 am in the chapel at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd., with Rev. Mike Beck officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 until 7:30 pm.