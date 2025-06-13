A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that a new community partnership has been formed between the University and the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties. The new partnership will allow employees of the non-profit organization to receive discounted tuition on coursework at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The partnership was finalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the parties on June 12, 2025.

The Literacy Council is the region’s leading non-profit education center, with education programming focused in the areas of adult education/GED, workforce skills, language learning, and life lessons. The center’s mission is to use functional literacy to empower learners to achieve academic success, develop life skills and improve work competencies in the Texarkana Region.

“We are proud to announce that the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties is our latest university partner,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “For almost 40 years the Literacy Council has been providing community members with access to free adult education courses. To form this partnership and assist their employees with their own education goals is truly an honor for our university.”

“This partnership represents more than just a tuition discount—it reflects a shared commitment to education, access, and community growth,” said Jackie Whittington, Executive Director of the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties. “Texas A&M–Texarkana’s mission to provide transformational learning experiences and its vision to be a leader in student success align beautifully with our own mission to empower adults and families through literacy and lifelong learning,” Whittington added. “By supporting the continued education of our staff, this MOU strengthens the work we do every day—equipping learners with the tools they need to reach their goals and improve their quality of life.”

Under the new academic partnership all full-time employees of the Literacy Council will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new students their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.



