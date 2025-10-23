A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council 

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that a new community partnership has been formed between the University and the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council (TRAHC). The new partnership will allow qualifying TRAHC employees to receive discounted tuition on coursework at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The partnership was finalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the parties on October 21, 2025.

“We are proud to announce our new academic partnership with the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “TRAHC has been uniting and growing the Texarkana community through the arts since 1978, and it is an honor to serve their employees as they work to complete their education goals.”

“TRAHC is honored to partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana as we work together to grow and enhance our region,” said Jennifer Unger, TRAHC Executive Director. “TRAHC is committed to education and increasing access to the arts because we believe that the arts are for everyone. TRAHC staff members are excited about this opportunity to receive scholarships that will assist them in furthering their educational goals right here in our community.”

Under the new academic partnership, all full-time employees of TRAHC will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the University will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives them their first class free if they are enrolled in at least six hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and other academic partnerships, please visit the University website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

Photo: TRAHC Executive Director Jennifer Unger and A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander sign a partnership agreement between the arts council and the University. The agreement provides discounted tuition to qualifying TRAHC employees for courses at the university. Also pictured is Gary Gathright (left) who serves on the TRAHC Board of Directors.