Sponsor

Carolyn P. Jones, age 80, of Texarkana, AR, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2025, at a local hospital.

Carolyn was born on March 6, 1945, to her parents James “Bill” and Opal Peavy. A devoted fan of Jimmy Buffett, Carolyn found true happiness in his music — its carefree spirit resonating with her own easygoing nature. She cherished the memories of attending his concerts. Carolyn was also a devoted animal lover, especially fond of cats. Her feline companions were her pride and joy, and she treated them like family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Judy Landreth.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Jones, her children, Scott Jones, Laurie Wilson, and spouse, Mark; special friends, Ellie Boone and Bree Boone; and a host of other friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 25, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – AR.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM the evening prior, October 24, 2025.

Burial will be in Redlick Cemetery.