Roy H. Jones, 88, of Doddridge Arkansas, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas.

Roy was born on December 17,1936 in Texarkana, Arkansas. Roy married the love of his life, Bonnie Sue Fincher of Texarkana, Arkansas on July 29, 1956. They were married for 59 ½ years, having four children, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. After a long career with Johnson & Johnson, Roy retired back to Doddridge, AR. and fully embraced his lifelong passion—becoming a full-time cowboy. Whether on horseback, working cattle, fishing, hunting, or simply enjoying his land, he lived out his retirement with grit, and a deep love for the cowboy way of life.

He is survived by his sister, Janet DeLaughter from Doddridge, AR.; his daughters, Diana Morris from Austin TX; Judy Scarbrough from Sadler TX; and his sons, Steve Jones from Smithville TN and Dan Jones from Doddridge AR. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Jones, as well as his parents Cecil and Ethel Westmoreland and siblings Karl and Wayne Westmoreland.

Friends and family will remember Roy for his hard work, and the joy he found in his horses, outdoors and his devotion to his daily reading of God’s word.

Roy will lie in state starting Friday, September 19, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:30 P.M., Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 8:00 A.M. – 7:30 P.M., and Sunday, September 21, 2025, from 8:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.

His visitation will be held on Sunday 09/21 at 2:00 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3900 Union Rd, Texarkana Arkansas. Service will be held at 3:00 with Pastors Dan Jones and Todd Hervey officiating. Burial to follow at East Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5200 Broad St. Texarkana AR. All who knew him are welcome to come share memories and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Baptist Convention Cooperative Program. 901 Commerce Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203. https://www.sbc.net/giving/