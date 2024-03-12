A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Tri-State Iron & Metal Company

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Tri-State Iron & Metal Company have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Tri-State employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on March 12, 2024. The signing ceremony took place in the Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium on the campus of Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

“It is with great excitement that we add Tri-State Iron & Metal Company as a premier educational partner,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “They have been incredibly supportive of the University and now we can help facilitate degree attainment for their talented employees.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with A&M Texarkana,” said Howard Glick, Tri-State Iron & Metal Company CEO. “This will enable our employees an opportunity to extend their education at an even more affordable cost. By working together, we can change lives for the better.”

Under the new academic partnership all full-time employees of Tri-State Iron & Metal Company will receive a 25% tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

