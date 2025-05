Sponsor

Mirlene C. Gill, 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas. Mirlene was born on January 21, 1937, in Falcon, Arkansas, to Mr. & Mrs. Larkin Campbell.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 4:00 pm in Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas.