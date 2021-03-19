A&M-Texarkana Celebrates Board-Certified Nurses

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is celebrating Certified Nurses Day, March 19, by honoring the six faculty and staff members who are board-certified nurses. The following nurses are being recognized for their professionalism, leadership, and commitment to excellence in nursing:

Susanne Tullos – Nationally Certified School Nurse

Carol Flores – Nursing Professional Development

Caty Burks – Certified Healthcare Simulation Expert & Nursing Professional Development

Laura Cockrell – Certified Post Anesthesia Nurse

Julie Durand — Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

Dr. Heather McKnight — Nurse Executive

Board certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of nursing. Nursing, like health care in general, has become increasingly complex. While a registered nurse (RN) license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana encourages national board certification for all its nurses. Please join Texas A&M University Texarkana and the nation’s national nursing certification organizations in honoring these hardworking, dedicated nurses for their professionalism and a job well done.