UA Cossatot Secondary Career Center Students Win Welding Competition

UA Cossatot Secondary Career Center students from the Nashville Campus attended and won first place in the 2021 Weld-A-Thon competition Thursday, March 18 at South Arkansas Community College.

UA Cossatot Secondary Career Center students, Damion Barbre of Dierks High School, Brantley Cupples of Nashville High School, and Harley Keys from Murfreesboro High School won 1st place. Fellow student, Dalton Gibson of Dierks High School was also in attendance. Participants were given a blueprint, welding materials, and had two hours to build a custom fire pit.

Each winning team member received a welding helmet, three pairs of welding gloves, a $50 visa gift card, a t-shirt, and a ball cap. Also, all competition participants were entered into a drawing for a $350 welding helmet and Damion Barbre was the drawing winner.

The students were accompanied by their welding instructor, Stuart Dufrene, and Director of High School Programs, Julie Rhodes. Rhodes said, “This is a tremendous opportunity that shows the standards of excellence that UA Cossatot requires.”

For more information on UA Cossatot Secondary Career Center, contact Director Julie Rhodes at 870-584-1343 or jrhodes@cccua.edu.