Liberty-Eylau Presents Community Awards

Liberty-Eylau ISD honored three individuals for their contributions to the LE community and schools at the board meeting, Thursday March 18.

The H. E. Markham Community Service Award honors members of the Liberty-Eylau Community who have shown years of dedication to the LE community and the Texarkana area.

This year’s winner is Traci Thompson. Thompson gives of herself in a variety of ways. She is a lifelong member of the Liberty-Eylau Community. Personally and through her Leadership Class at the high school Traci has made a huge difference. During the COVID pandemic, she rode school busses to deliver meals to students. She took food and water downtown to the homeless. Her leadership class most recently distributed hats, scarves and gloves downtown to help those in need keep warm. She also organized a parade to our local senior citizen housing complex on Leopard Drive to bring some joy to those who haven’t been able to get out or see family during the pandemic.

Thompson also serves as a volunteer for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at a variety events including Fields of Faith and the FCA LiftOff. She truly loves the Liberty-Eylau community and is always finding ways to make it a better place to be.

The C. K. Bender Educational Service Award is presented each year to an individual who has years of distinguished service in support of Liberty-Eylau Schools. The 2021 winner is Becky Fellers.

Mrs. Fellers is a lifetime resident who committed 27 years to teaching the students of Liberty-Eylau earning Teacher of the Year honors. She and her husband, Rodney, graduated from L-E, as did their daughter and L-E teacher Kristen Cox. Becky now serves as a member of the Liberty-Eylau Board of Trustees.

In her youth, Becky was a member of 4-H which led to her involvement in the program years later. She has served as a 4-H leader for over 25 years and even earned the prestigious Gold Star award. She has also been a lifetime member of Eylau Christian Church where she serves on various committees.

The Leopard for Life award honors an unyielding supporter of Liberty-Eylau. This year’s winner is David Daniels. “Coach D” as he is called, has dedicated 23 years to the student athletes in Liberty-Eylau. In his time she has taught generations of students.

He is a 2 time state champion in football(99 , 2006). Additionally, his track teams have won numerous meets with individuals going to and winning district, regional, and state meets.

Beyond the field ,coach Daniels is well-known and respected in the states of Texas and Arkansas. He not only serves as a mentor to student athletes but to younger coaches as well. He has left an indelible mark on on generations of Leopards.