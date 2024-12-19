A&M-Texarkana Celebrates Fall 2024 Graduates With Commencement Exercises on December 14th

Sponsor

Surrounded by hundreds of supporters, the Fall 2024 graduates of Texas A&M University-Texarkana gathered for the university’s annual December commencement exercises to celebrate a milestone of their academic careers. The event was held on December 14, 2024, inside the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center on the A&M-Texarkana campus. In total 187 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students graduated in Fall 2024.

“Commencement day is a special day at every university,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Family, friends, faculty, staff, coaches, and many others gather to celebrate the accomplishments of their students. It’s the celebration of years of hard work, personal sacrifice, and dedication to a singular cause- that of improving their quality of life through higher education. I know that the degrees they earned at Texas A&M University-Texarkana will provide opportunities for years and decades to come and look forward to following their success.”

Former Texas High School student Jaylen Ware was one of the students who crossed the stage in front of his supporters, feeling as he said it, “surreal.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to accomplish something that no one can ever take away from you,” Ware added. “It was a day I will never forget. Seeing my family’s reaction was priceless, since I am the first person in my family with a 4-year degree. I am grateful and thankful to have had them as my supporting cast along with God, who blessed me in being able to accomplish this dream.”

By the numbers…fun facts about the Fall 2024 graduating class:

187 students graduated in the Fall 2024 semester.

75% of graduates were awarded bachelor’s degrees.

44% (83) were from the College of Arts, Science, and Education.

26% (49) were from the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology.

11% (21) were from the College of Nursing, Health, and Human Services.

18% (34) were from the School of Professional Education and Community Engagement.

The Fall 2024 graduating class was 65% female.

Fall 2024 graduates came from 7 different states.

The graduate furthest from home lived 8,484 miles from campus.

The graduate closest to home lived 0.7 miles from campus.

The oldest graduate was 62 years old.

The 2024 graduating class compiled a total of 20,968 credit hours.

The mean GPA for the class was 3.28.

Registration for spring 2025 classes is already underway. For those interested in attending A&M-Texarkana for the new term that begins on January 13, 2025, please visit www.tamut.edu or contact someone at admissions@tamut.edu.





