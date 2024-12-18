A&M-Texarkana Honors Sonja Yates Hubbard with Honorary Doctor of Leadership Degree during December Commencement

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently honored longtime Texarkana business and community leader Sonja Yates Hubbard with an Honorary Doctor of Leadership degree. A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander presented Hubbard with the degree during the university’s fall commencement exercises held on December 14, 2024.

“It was my distinct honor to present Sonja Yates Hubbard with the Honorary Doctor of Leadership from Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “She has spent decades in service to the community and is an ardent supporter of this university and of its students. The Eagle Aspire mentorship program she co-founded for A&M-Texarkana students is a wonderful example of her work…through which she helps young men and women prepare not just for life after graduation, but for careers and lifetimes in leadership and service to others.”

Sonja Yates Hubbard currently serves as a Principal for Yates Group, Inc., a family based real estate management firm based in Texarkana. Sonja is a Certified Public Accountant who received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Sonja served E-Z Mart Stores, Inc. for 31 years, 20 of those in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer before the company was sold in 2018. The company was a family-owned business founded in 1970, that at its peak, operated over 500 convenience stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Within the convenience store industry, Sonja made history as the first woman to hold the position of Chairman of the National Association of Convenience Stores, which represents over 150,000 locations within the United States.

Throughout her career, she has served on a variety of boards including the Federal Reserve Banks of St. Louis, AR-TX REDI, Arkansas Research Alliance, Opportunities, Inc., Riverbend Water Resources District and Farmers Bank & Trust. She has also been the recipient of awards and recognitions including the 2023 David Pryor Award for Outstanding Spirit & Commitment from Opportunities, Inc., 2019 C.E. Palmer Achievement Award, 2019 Idalee Hawkins Leadership Award, 2010 Convenience Store Hall of Fame, 2010 Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Hero Award for Leadership, 2009 Accountant of the Year in Industry/Government from the University of Arkansas and the 2009 Outstanding CPA in Business & Industry by the Arkansas Society of CPA’s.

