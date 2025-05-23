Texarkana Set for a Fun-Filled Memorial Day Weekend with Events Across the City

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, USA – Residents and visitors alike can expect a packed slate of activities and entertainment this Memorial Day weekend, May 23–25, 2025, as Texarkana rolls out a full lineup of local events, live music, and family fun across both sides of the city.

Kicking off Friday, May 23, enjoy outdoor attractions like the Bringle Lake Mountain Bike Trail and the Spring Lake Park Splash Pad. The Four States Auto Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Arkansas Quarter Horse Show will take place at the Fair States Fairgrounds. Cultural stops like the Texarkana Museum of Regional History and the Kress Gap art alley will also be open to the public.

Live music will heat up the evening with performances across the city. Hailey Wright’s homecoming show will headline the night at the 1923 Banana Club at 8 p.m., with other acts including Josh Arnold at Elks 399, and Jake Gathright & Lane Bricker at Hot Tails.

Saturday, May 24, brings the return of the Gateway and Texarkana Farmers’ Markets, plus continued access to local parks, golf courses, and museums. A full slate of live music will take over the nightlife, including Jackie Myers Trio at Banana Club, Richard Cook’s “Elvis” at Redbone Magic Brewing Co., and Blade Perry at Wild Hare.



The festivities will wrap up on Sunday, May 25, with more outdoor recreation and family time. Key attractions like the Big Dam Waterpark and Bobby Ferguson Park will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and families can once again enjoy the bike trails, splash pad, and local art.

For a full list of times, locations, and performances, Visit Texarkana encourages residents to check their social media and stay updated on local listings.

This weekend is set to be one of the city’s most vibrant yet—a chance to celebrate the holiday while enjoying the best of what Texarkana offers.