Kiaundra Walker to Serve as Liberty-Eylau Elementary Principal

Kiaundra Walker has been named Liberty-Eylau Elementary Principal for the 2024–2025 school year.

“Kiaundra Walker has been an asset to the Liberty-Eylau Independent School District since her first day,” Superintendent Jeff Wright said. “She is a well-rounded educator with experience at all levels. Her experiences at the secondary level will be vital in continuing the growth that’s in place for our elementary campus. She believes in customer service and understands the classroom teacher is the key to making a campus great.”

Before teaching, Walker served five years in the United States Army. Walker has spent a total of 16 years as an educator. Walker has shifted roles from instructional coach to elementary assistant principal and, most recently, as the Liberty-Eylau High School Assistant Principal.

Walker’s academic achievements are a testament to her commitment to excellence. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the prestigious University of Houston and further honed her skills with a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M—Texarkana.

