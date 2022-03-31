A&M-Texarkana Holds Spring Career and Internship Fair

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently held its spring career and internship fair on the A&M-Texarkana campus. The event was held on March 30th and brought together more than 20 agencies, health care providers, banks, and other businesses to meet with A&M-Texarkana students about potential internships or future employment.

“This is an important event for our students,” said Dr. Mitchell Parker, A&M-Texarkana Director of Career Services. “It’s a great opportunity for them to network and visit with representatives about potential internships and future full-time employment. Having them all here in one location helps them to make multiple contacts in a short amount of time.”

Sara Carpenter, who was representing Ledwell at the event, said that job fairs play an important role in recruiting for the company. “We like to build relationships and work with local schools to fill our employment needs,” she commented. “We also have internships that we can fill with the students that we meet on campus.”

The career services department at A&M-Texarkana hosts several career and internship fairs each year. Some are limited to students with specific majors while others, like the one held on March 30th, are open to students from any field of study. The university also provided free professional headshot photography for the students attending the event.

To find out more about TAMUT future career fairs and how to recruit Texas A&M University-Texarkana students for job openings, contact Dr. Mitchell Parker at (903) 223-1366 or mitchell.parker@tamut.edu.

