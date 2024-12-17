Texarkana College Trustees Join in Celebrating Success of Dual Credit Program

Sponsor

At Monday’s Texarkana College Board of Trustees meeting, members heard a report from Dr. Dixon Boyles, Vice President of Instruction, about the success of TC’s dual credit partnerships with area school districts. Dr. Boyles said more than 2,600 area high school students are enrolled in dual credit courses this fall semester.

“We have been working closely with our area school districts to maximize the dual credit experience for high school students,” said Dr. Boyles. “The leadership from superintendents, high school principals, counselors, and teachers has helped us build a valuable dual credit program for students to provide a seamless and affordable pathway toward attainment of a higher education credential. By taking college-level courses during high school, there is a tremendous opportunity to save money and earn credit towards an associate or bachelor’s degree while at the same time fulfilling high school course requirements for graduation. We encourage all dual credit students to aim for completion of at least five dual credit courses which is equivalent to 15 semester credit hours, or one full-load college semester.”

Dr. Boyles said that recent Texas legislation established the FAST (Financial Aid for Swift Transfer) program to provide funding for educationally disadvantaged public high school students to take college-level courses at no cost. More than 60% of Texarkana College’s dual credit students qualify for this program. Students who do not qualify for FAST funding are eligible to receive a substantially reduced rate of $41.00 per semester credit hour.

“When you look at the cost savings for students who take dual credit courses while in high school compared to what the annual average cost of attendance is at a Texas four-year university, the savings amounts to nearly $14,000 per semester (www.collegeforalltexans.com – College Costs 2024-25 Public Universities),” Dr. Boyles said. “While the average cost of attending a public university takes into account expenses that include the cost of tuition and fees along with student housing, food and transportation, dual credit students who qualify for FAST funding have the advantage of living at home, benefitting from free and reduced lunch plans, and utilizing free bus transportation provided by the school district. Taking advantage of dual credit courses while in high school is a win all the way around for students and their families.”

Dr. Boyles said cost-savings are not the only factor to consider. According to research, dual credit students are more likely to complete a college degree than students who did not take any college courses while in high school. In addition, dual credits students have a smoother transition between high school coursework and the rigor of college-level curriculum.

Texarkana College collaborates with school districts to celebrate dual credit students who have reached the milestone of earning 15 credit hours by hosting a DC to TC Complete Day on their high school campus. These ceremonies are led by Dr. Mary Ellen Young, Advisor of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society and Dean of Liberal and Performing Arts, Social Sciences, and Honors College and her students along with TC Director of Dual Credit – Stephanie Stokes. Dr. Young said the goal of the special recognition day is to recognize the students’ successes and encourage their completion of their college degree.

“Many of our dual credit students are first generation college students; therefore, we want to give them encouragement and support to continue their educational journey to complete a degree or certificate,” said Dr. Young. “During these ceremonies, students are honored with certificates recognizing their achievement of successfully completing 15 or more college credit hours, they receive a graduation cord, and they sign a DC/TC Complete banner, which will be proudly displayed at their school. The initiative is part of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society’s CCSMART (Community College Smart) initiative, and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s 60x30TX higher education plan.”

Stokes said TC success of the dual credit program is due to the support of the area school districts’ administration, counselors, and faculty who help promote the DC to TC initiatives.

“TC partners with 18 schools within the region to offer dual credit programs which includes not only public schools but also Premier, the Digital Academy of Texas (Stride), and Texas Virtual Academy of Hallsville,” said Stokes. “We have seen a dramatic increase in participation since the introduction of the availability of FAST funding and a special scholarship TC provides for dual credit students who complete 15 or more credit hours. The DC to TC Scholarship provides tuition assistance to these students to continue pursuing their associate degree after high school graduation. All these initiatives are stackable milestones that provide students with clear and affordable pathways for them to reach their future academic and career goals. We love celebrating their successes and encouraging their peers to follow in their footsteps.”

More information about TC dual credit opportunities can be found online at https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/admissions-aid/apply/dual-credit/